Workshop on dengue starts at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College

A two-day workshop on dengue started at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed was the chief guest at the opening session

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A two-day workshop on dengue started at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College here on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed was the chief guest at the opening session.

While addressing on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that awareness is being raised among masses about dengue strategically and all the tyre shops, factories and scrapyards where dengue larvae can be produced are monitored regularly.

He said that anti-dengue sprays are done periodically in order to avoid the spread of dengue mosquito.

He said that awareness workshops can be very helpful in the fight against dengue.

Senior doctors and officials of the Health Department also addressed the workshop.