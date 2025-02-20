Workshop On Development Journalism Held In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A one-day training workshop on development journalism in the digital era was organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at its complex in Sukkur on Thursday.
According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, the workshop, attended by 21 journalists from various media outlets in Shikarpur, aimed to enhance the skills of journalists in covering development issues in rural areas.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of media engagement in highlighting development initiatives and their impact on the lives of the poor and vulnerable groups. He also briefed the participants about SRSO's programs and interventions in empowering rural communities and reducing poverty through women-led social mobilization.
The workshop covered various sessions, including the introduction of rural support programs, social mobilization philosophy, and development journalism in the digital era.
Communication Manager SRSO, Qazi Asif, and SRSO IMSD Manager, Zubair Soomro, conducted the sessions.
District Manager Muhammad Panjial Sahito briefed the participants about SRSO's current interventions in Shikarpur, including the National Poverty Graduation Program (NPGP), Sindh Poverty Reduction Strategy (SPRS), and Interest-Free Loan Programs.
Women leaders from SRSO-fostered community institutions and beneficiaries of various projects also attended the workshop, sharing their experiences and success stories. The journalists were engaged with community women to cover their stories as development journalists.
At the end of the workshop, all participants were awarded training certificates and appreciation shields by the CEO SRSO. The participants appreciated the opportunity to learn about development journalism and SRSO's initiatives, thanking the organization for providing a platform to enhance their skills.
