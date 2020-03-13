Workshop on 'Diarrhea and electrolytes Imbalance in ruminants' begins at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a two-day national workshop on 'Diarrhea and electrolytes imbalance in ruminants' here at UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday.

Lead consultant Planning & Development Punjab Dr Sohail Saqlain presided over the inaugural session. He lauded the role of UVAS especially for establishment of Veterinary Academy to impart innovative knowledge and practical skills to the faculty members and trainers for resolving issues of livestock farming community.

He urged learning practical knowledge for uplift of livestock sector and veterinary profession and enhance linkages with the international institution of world for producing trained human resource. He also gave detailed presentation on diarrhea disease, zoonotic implication. He spoke about various aspects including introduction and types of diarrhea, global burden, causes, infection and transmission, casual pathways, laboratories diagnosis management, key measures to prevent treatment of diarrhea.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that such informative workshops were necessary to curb challenges facing livestock sector in the country. He said that livestock was the major source of livelihood of poor farmers and also important for economic development of the poor farming community in Pakistan.

He emphasised that some immediate measures were needed to overcome current hurdles in meat export to China, which was a big market and it could only be possible through out-of-the-box approach.

The objective of the workshop was to impart training to the participants on basics of diarrheal diseases, management of diarrheal cases, diagnosis of dehydration and fluid therapy in ruminants.

Prof Dr Sarwar Khan, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Chairman Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad, Dr Jaweria Ali Khan and a number of faculty members, students and professionals were present.