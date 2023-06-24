Workshop on digital literacy to empower young women, girls held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Blue Veins, in partnership with Aurat Foundation and with support from UN Women, organized a two-day training workshop on digital literacy here on Saturday.

The workshop aimed to empower young women and girls in the digital sphere and enhance their understanding of women's rights.

Participants from various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Kohat, Swat, Mardan, Khyber, Kurram, and Bajaur, attended the intensive program.

The training focused on equipping the participants with essential skills to effectively utilize social media platforms. It aimed to raise awareness about women's rights and shed light on the legal frameworks available for women's protection and the procedures to access justice.

The organizers recognized the power of social media in amplifying marginalized voices and driving meaningful change, making it a valuable tool for advocacy.

Sana Ahmad, the Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, said that social media has the potential to turn every woman into a powerful agent of change.

Through sharing experiences, advocating for equality, and utilizing social media, individuals across the globe can come together and contribute to positive transformations.

Shabina Ayaz from the Aurat Foundation highlighted that digital literacy goes beyond computer skills. It encompasses the ability to leverage digital tools for social advocacy, network-building, and driving change. The training aimed to equip the participants with these skills, enabling them to become effective advocates for women's rights, she said.

Participants, Seema Rashid from District Kurram and Laraib Durrani from Kohat, expressed their empowerment and readiness to use social media for raising awareness and sharing knowledge about women's rights.

They also acknowledged the importance of understanding legal procedures to seek justice and navigate available legal structures.

The organizers are optimistic about the ripple effect of this training.

The informed and empowered participants are expected to spread awareness within their communities, contributing to a more equitable and just society.