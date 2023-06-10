Workshop on digitalization held at Peshawar Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Digitalization Committee of the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday conducted a highly beneficial training workshop for esteemed members.

The workshop featured lectures by local and international experts on the subjects of digital production and marketing, adhering to international standards.

This workshop marked the first of its kind, with nearly a hundred participants in attendance.

Given the current critical circumstances, the event provided valuable guidance to esteemed members regarding alternative opportunities.

Trainer Kiran Butt, Present at the workshop were President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Finance Secretary Imad Waheed, and Senior Journalist M Riaz, Mian Farooq Firaq and others.

The commendable and informative program was organized under the supervision of Iftikhar Firdos, Chairman of the Digitalization Committee of the Press Club. Other members involved in the workshop's success were Fakhar Kakakhel, Nasir Dawar, Kashifuddin Syed, Safiullah Gul, Imran Bokhari, Irfan Khan, Muhammad Fahim, Shabir Hussain Imam and Ijaz.

At the end of the training, certificates were distributed among the participants.