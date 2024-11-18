Workshop On Disaster Risk Reduction Aims To Protect Ancient, Cultural Sites
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A 5-day workshop on "Disaster Risk Reduction" commenced at Mohenjo-Daro on Monday, hosted by UNESCO and the Culture and Antiquities Department of Sindh.
The workshop, running until November 22, aims to protect ancient and cultural sites from natural disasters like storms, earthquakes, unusual rains, and floods.
UNESCO's Christina and Maryam Shah, National Cultural Officer, led the program. Employees from various provinces' culture departments attended. Christina emphasized that Pakistan's rich cultural heritage faces significant preservation challenges due to natural and human-made disasters.
UNESCO encourages Pakistan to integrate Disaster Risk Reduction strategies with cultural heritage preservation. After the 2022 floods, UNESCO played a crucial role in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment process.
Officials Ali Haider Gadehi, Naveed Ahmed Sangah, Ghulam Shabbir Joyo, and Ehsan Abbasi joined the Mohenjo-Daro team. Irrigation and Forest Department employees also participated.
The workshop seeks to prepare Pakistan for potential disasters, minimizing damage to ancient and cultural sites.
