Open Menu

Workshop On Disaster Risk Reduction Aims To Protect Ancient, Cultural Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

A 5-day workshop on "Disaster Risk Reduction" commenced at Mohenjo-Daro on Monday, hosted by UNESCO and the Culture and Antiquities Department of Sindh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A 5-day workshop on "Disaster Risk Reduction" commenced at Mohenjo-Daro on Monday, hosted by UNESCO and the Culture and Antiquities Department of Sindh.

The workshop, running until November 22, aims to protect ancient and cultural sites from natural disasters like storms, earthquakes, unusual rains, and floods.

UNESCO's Christina and Maryam Shah, National Cultural Officer, led the program. Employees from various provinces' culture departments attended. Christina emphasized that Pakistan's rich cultural heritage faces significant preservation challenges due to natural and human-made disasters.

UNESCO encourages Pakistan to integrate Disaster Risk Reduction strategies with cultural heritage preservation. After the 2022 floods, UNESCO played a crucial role in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment process.

Officials Ali Haider Gadehi, Naveed Ahmed Sangah, Ghulam Shabbir Joyo, and Ehsan Abbasi joined the Mohenjo-Daro team. Irrigation and Forest Department employees also participated.

The workshop seeks to prepare Pakistan for potential disasters, minimizing damage to ancient and cultural sites.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Ali Haider November From Rains

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

1 minute ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

1 minute ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

1 minute ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

9 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

5 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

5 minutes ago
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issu ..

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

2 minutes ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

13 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

2 minutes ago
 Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks of ..

Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament kicks off

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan