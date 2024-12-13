Open Menu

Workshop On Disaster Risk Reduction Mainstreaming Concluded

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A four-day workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) mainstreaming, organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) under Malteser International and BMZ funded project, was concluded at the District Council Hall, Khairpur on Saturday.

The workshop brought together 87 participants representing 12 government line departments, academia, and civil society organisations.

The workshop aimed to promote risk mitigation strategies and incorporate the mainstreaming of DRR components into the planning and framing of work scopes for various sectors. Through interactive sessions and expert-led discussions, participants were equipped with practical tools to integrate DRR in development processes and institutional frameworks.

The event’s final day on Saturday featured a closing ceremony graced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpu, Syed Ahmed Fawad and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, who distributed souvenirs and certificates among the distinguished participants.

Speaking of the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of integrating DRR into development planning and stated by embedding disaster risk reduction into our frameworks, we not only safeguard communities but also ensure sustainable growth and resilience.

The CEO SRSO reiterated the organization’s commitment to fostering community resilience and capacity building. He expressed gratitude to all participants and stakeholders, highlighting that the diverse representation from government, academia, and civil society was a testament to the collective dedication towards mitigating disaster risks.

The workshop concluded with a shared resolve to implement the insights gained and drive collaborative efforts to reduce disaster risks in Sindh.

