Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Workshop on 'early detection of young-onset psychosis' ended

A two-day workshop on early detection and management of young-onset psychosis, attended by Psychiatrists, psychologists, and notable international and national faculty, concluded here at Khyber Medical University (KMU).

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the workshop was formally inaugurated by Secretary Health Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tahir Orakzai and Vice-chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Farooq University of Keele UK, Prof. Dr. Imran Chaudhry Ziauddin Hospital Karachi, Prof. Dr. Sheharyar Jovendah Lahore, Dr. Malik Wajid Rawalpindi, Dr. Imran Khan consultant Psychiatrist KTH, Prof. Dr. Wajid Ali HMC, Prof. Dr. Irfan Peshawar Medical College, Dr. Mukhtar ul Haq LRH, Dr. Jalil Khan, KMU and other faculty members and senior psychiatrists from across the province attended the workshop.

Tahir Orakzai, addressing the workshop, said that mental health issues are increasing day by day which is a big challenge for all of us.

He said that the research on mental health in KMU was a timely step in the right direction which would help the government to tackle this problem on a solid basis.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that KMU was taking steps under a comprehensive approach on knowledge and research to address health issues.

He said there is no health without mental health, therefore, we are focusing on mental health education and research and the establishment of the KMU-Institute of Mental Health was a significant step towards prioritizing this neglected field.

He hoped that the research study worth Rs. 188 million being conducted on mental health by KMU would lead to overcoming this health problem.

Talking at the workshop the mental health experts expressed that THE HOPE will help to prevent long-term consequences of untreated psychosis, which on average remains undiagnosed and untreated for over two years in low-and middle-income countries in young persons.

