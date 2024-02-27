Open Menu

Workshop On "Embrace Your Inner Strength" Held At GCWUS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Workshop on "Embrace Your Inner Strength" held at GCWUS

One day workshop was conducted on the topic of "Embrace Your Inner Strength" at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) One day workshop was conducted on the topic of "Embrace Your Inner Strength" at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

The purpose of the workshop was to help students enhance and develop a positive and healthy sense of self-worth and confidence. Ultimately, the goal of workshop was to empower participants to recognize their value, believe in their abilities, and cultivate a more resilient and positive mindset.

Workshop began with recitation of the Holy Quran.

Resource person Afnan Saqib was invited by the student counselor.

Afnan Saqib gave description about Self-esteem and different activities were carried out in groups to make workshop interactive. At the end feedback was taken from participants and vote of thanks was paid by student counselor.

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi graced the event with her esteemed presence and she also shared words of wisdom with the participants.

Vice Chancellor presented certificates to the Afnan Saqib and Organizer (Psychosocial Well-being Center, GCWUS).

Related Topics

Vote Student Government College Women University Sialkot Event From

Recent Stories

Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

7 minutes ago
 China's top legislature concludes standing committ ..

China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

7 minutes ago
 Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwi ..

Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali prais ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..

7 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (S ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

7 minutes ago
 IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam ..

IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system

13 minutes ago
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental P ..

Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support o ..

Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect ..

Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches

5 minutes ago
 CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

5 minutes ago
 MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan