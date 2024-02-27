Workshop On "Embrace Your Inner Strength" Held At GCWUS
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
One day workshop was conducted on the topic of "Embrace Your Inner Strength" at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS)
The purpose of the workshop was to help students enhance and develop a positive and healthy sense of self-worth and confidence. Ultimately, the goal of workshop was to empower participants to recognize their value, believe in their abilities, and cultivate a more resilient and positive mindset.
Workshop began with recitation of the Holy Quran.
Resource person Afnan Saqib was invited by the student counselor.
Afnan Saqib gave description about Self-esteem and different activities were carried out in groups to make workshop interactive. At the end feedback was taken from participants and vote of thanks was paid by student counselor.
Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi graced the event with her esteemed presence and she also shared words of wisdom with the participants.
Vice Chancellor presented certificates to the Afnan Saqib and Organizer (Psychosocial Well-being Center, GCWUS).
