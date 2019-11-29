Workshop on ethics of social media broadcasting concludes at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy

A five-day workshop titled "Ethics of Social Media Broadcasting" concluded at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy (PBA) Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-day workshop titled "Ethics of Social Media Broadcasting" concluded at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy (PBA) Friday.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar said social media had taken the place of conventional means of news dissemination.

She said fake news had become a global challenge which needed to be addressed adequately. She said there were parameters to control print and electronic media but when it came to social media the situation was adverse.

The Director General urged the participants of workshop to contribute in the society with positive thinking.

Appreciating PBA's team, she said "We need to join our hands to uplift the standards of academy.

" Speaking on the occasion, Principal Pakistan Broadcasting Academy Attyia Aamir said it was for the first time that professionals from other organizations and students had also participated in the workshop.

She said best of the trainers were invited for lectures to enhance professional capacity of the participants.

Vice Principal Muhammad Aamir Saeed Noon in his remarks said participants in the workshop had learned about the good use social media and government policies regarding its regulation.

He said PBA would continue to arranging such programs for capacity building of Radio Pakistan's professionals.

Later, the DG Radio Pakistan also distributed certificates among the participants of workshop.