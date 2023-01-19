Workshop on "Experimental Approach For Business Development" held at UoS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Feroze Khan Non-Business school in the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a one-day workshop on "Experimental Approach For Business Development" here on Wednesday in which, students were taught how to put theoretical learning into practice through experiential learning.

Dean of Business and School Sciences of Mount Allison University, Canada, Dr Muhammad Nauman Farooqui, UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director of Non-Business School Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti, Event Organizer Haris Munir, faculty members and students attended the workshop.

Addressing the participants of workshop, Dr Nauman Farooqui explained entrepreneurship and said that the process of developing, organizing and running a new business to earn profit while taking financial risk was called entrepreneurship.

'' The purpose of workshop is to share teacher and student learning experiences related to the use of experiential learning pedagogy in an entrepreneurship course", he said.

Dean of Business and School Sciences of Mount Allison University, Canada, Dr Muhammad Nauman Farooqui said that experiential learning was a highly effective teaching method that allowed students to learn through practical experiences and prepares them for the 'real world'.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas thanked Dr Muhammad Nauman Farooqui for his visit to Sargodha University and appreciated his services in the field of entrepreneurship and said that his visit would be beneficial for the students.

He further said that Sargodha University was striving to adapt its students to the modern requirements by imparting quality and efficient education so that students were equipped with practical skills during their education and when they go to the market after completing their degree, they would meet the market needs.

This learning process of the students would be expanded in the near future, he added.

Director of Non-Business School Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti said that for economic independence, students should make business skills a part of their lives and try to apply these skills in practice.

In the present era, opportunities for traditional jobs were limited while there were unlimited opportunities to develop business ideas, he added.

At the end of workshop, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas distributed certificates to the students whogot training in the workshop.