Workshop On Fast Track Clear Alinger System

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Workshop on fast track clear Alinger System

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Department of Orthodontics at Isra Dental College and Hospital in collaboration with ClearPath, here on Thursday organized the first one-day workshop on 'Fast Track Clear Aligner System'.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari was the chief guest while Chief Executive Director of the University Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon was the guest of honor on the occasion. Prof. Dr Feroz Memon, Vice Chancellor, University of Modern Sciences, Prof. Dr Shafi Jatoi, Dean, Medical and Allied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Asif Burney, Additional Director, Isra Hospital and Prof. Dr Abdul Jabbar Baloch, Head of Orthodontics Department, LUMHS, Jamshoro also attended the event.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari talked about the oral hygiene and the importance of clean teeth and said that contrary to braces, clear aligners do not affect oral hygiene, which are comfortable and convenient, causing no change in our eating habits and lifestyle.

Other facilitators who spoke on the occasion included Dr. Umar Farooq, Regional Head ClearPath Orthodontics, a renowned and eminent speaker, Dr. Subuhi Ghani, Head of Orthodontics and Dr. Sadia Samdani, Assistant Professor, Orthodontics, Isra Dental College who talked about the history and explanation on the evolution of clear aligners and the difference between braces and clear aligners. They also talked on the working of aligners along with its limitations and case selection parameters.

The one-day workshop and certification course also included Poster Competition with a cash prize of rupees ten thousand courtesy by Clearpath. The Runner ups received a gift hamper sponsored by Shumail, F.K. Dental.

Dr. Abdul Ghani Pathan, Principal and Director, Isra Dental College, welcomed the guests and organized the whole event gracefully. The event was coordinated by Dr. Noorullah Soomro and Dr. Rabia Nasir from the Operative Dentistry Department.

