Workshop On ‘Feminism’ Held At SU’s Philosophy Department

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Workshop on ‘Feminism’ held at SU’s Philosophy department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Jawaid Ahmed Bhutto department of Philosophy and Liberal Arts" organized a one-day workshop on "Feminism: Understanding Patriarchy, Gender, and Feminist Theory", here on Saturday.

The workshop was held at Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry.

The sessions featured Prof. Dr. Arfana Mallah on "Patriarchy & Gender Roles," Prof. Dr.

Misbah Bibi on "Understanding Sexual Harassment: Practice and Law," and Amar Sindhu on "Feminist Theory."

A total of 35 participants registered from various departments, including Philosophy, Chemistry, and English, with some attendees also coming from LUMHS, Tando Jam Agriculture University, and Mehran University and one section officer from Women Development Division. Participants expressed their appreciation for the workshop, acknowledging that it had enhanced their understanding of feminism.

At the conclusion, certificates were distributed to all participants.

