(@FahadShabbir)

Speakers at a workshop urged the youth to take guidance from Quran and Sunnah to cope with the modern challenges of fifth generation war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a workshop urged the youth to take guidance from Quran and Sunnah to cope with the modern challenges of fifth generation war.

Addressing the audience in two day workshop on `Fifth Generation War and Role of Media' held at Riphah International University here Friday, they said battlefield in the Fifth Generation War has been expanded and converted into a global war and every educated man has the onus of responsibility to share.

The workshop was arranged by Riphah Institute of Media Sciences in collaboration with Dawah academy, Islamic International University, Ideology Council of Pakistan and University of Lahore. Prominent scholars and media experts attended the workshop and addressed the audience while a large number of media students and teachers were also present on the occasion.� Dr. Mukhtar Alam, a former DG of two tv channels explained in details how various lines, shades and lights influence the human mind and inspire to take action in a particular direction.

Brigadier (Retired) Sagheer Hussain enumerated various phases of war leading to the present Fifth Generation War.

Brigadier (Retired) Ejaz Hussain Janjua advised the students to study Quran and Sunnah and equip themselves with deep knowledge to take on the challenges of modern Fifth Generation War. He said that armed forces were the center of gravity in Pakistan and the whole nation should stand behind them in the war against terrorism and war of propaganda.�During the lengthy question answer session, the students raised various issues, confronting the youth and sought guidance from the learned speakers.

Earlier Syed Rehan Hasan, Director Riphah Institute of Media Sciences, welcomed the participants and hoped that the workshop would go a long way to understand the implications of the Fifth Generation Warfare and role of the media students in this war.