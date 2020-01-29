UrduPoint.com
Workshop On Film Making, Related Aspects On Saturday

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:15 PM

Foundation for Arts Culture and Education (FACE) has all set to arrange a one-day workshop this Saturday on film making and its related aspects like production, direction and cinematography for media students

FACE has invited famous tv actor and producer Usman Mukhtar to conduct the workshop to guide participants about the process of pre-production, basics of film making, script writing and tasks related to post production.

An organizer told APP on Wednesday that the workshop was aimed at bringing a complete overview of production fundamentals that included exploration of creative producing skills, working on a film package, story and script analysis and an introduction to production which would be elaborated by actor Usman Mukhtar.

He said this would be a day-long event with a registration fee of Rs 6000 and offering 10 per cent discount to media students, emerging digital media youngsters upon showing student card.

This workshop was part of a series of different workshops that FACE was conducting in the field of art and entertainment, he added.

FACE is an organization whose mission is to strengthen, empower and educate communities throughmusic, arts and cultural interaction.

