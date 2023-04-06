Workshop on film production techniques concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The two-day workshop on Film Production Techniques concluded at the Mass Communication Department of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) here on Thursday, leaving an indelible mark on the pioneer batch of its BS program.

The workshop was a perfect blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience that provided students with valuable insight into the intricacies of film production.

The Resource Person, Syed Almas Shah, a young film producer who recently produced a short movie "Aatish-e-Chinnar" on Kashmir, was the keynote speaker at the workshop. He shared his hands-on experience and expertise on various stages of film production, while also providing students with a map to follow when designing their projects. He also gave them possible solutions to the hurdles they might face during their production stages.

The second session of the workshop was conducted by Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer UAJK. He provided valuable insights into the art of crafting a script for a documentary film and guided students on how to develop the necessary skills to become successful scriptwriters.

Naqvi shared some very useful tips regarding pre and post-shooting scriptwriting with the students.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Dr Shahida Khalique, Head of the Department of Mass Communication, thanked the trainers and presented souvenirs to them. She particularly appreciated the faculty members Sundas Hameed, Saima Qudoos, Nosheen Minhas, Mahasan Gillani and others for organizing such a wonderful workshop and urged students to utilize all the skills they gained during the workshop in their final projects.

The workshop was an excellent opportunity for students to gain both theoretical and practical knowledge of their respective fields. The experience has provided them with valuable insights into the intricacies of film production and equipped them with the necessary skills to become successful in their careers.