Workshop on "Game Theory Training Program" held at Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with the Individual land (IL) Pakistan organized a three-day capacity-building workshop on the "Game Theory Training (GTT) Program " at UoT.

Speaking on the occasion, the resource persons of the workshop, Khoso Saifullah and Hashim Kakar from Individual land Pakistan said the areas of expertise of Individual land include but are not limited to Media Development and Content Development, Monitoring and Evaluation of Youth Development, Peace Building and Community Resilience and Governance Reform and Capacity Buildings.

Sharing his feedback on the workshop, Dr. Ghulam Jan, Director ORIC thanked Khoso Saifullah and Hashim Kakar from (IL) for conducting a such useful training workshop for the students of UoT and engaging and training them on the practical approaches of the game theory concept which they read during their course of study.

Director ORIC also extended his gratitude to Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat, Dr. Jan Muhammad for his support and guidance in arranging this training workshop for the students that would help them gaining practical knowledge of their field.

While sharing their views, students said this training workshop was very useful and informative which would helpful them in developing skills in their personal and professional life.

At the end of the workshop, the certificates and shields were distributed among resource persons, organizers and participants.