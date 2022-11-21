UrduPoint.com

Workshop On "Game Theory Training Program" Held At Turbat University

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Workshop on "Game Theory Training Program" held at Turbat University

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with the Individual land (IL) Pakistan organized a three-day capacity-building workshop on the "Game Theory Training (GTT) Program " at UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Turbat (UoT) in collaboration with the Individual land (IL) Pakistan organized a three-day capacity-building workshop on the "Game Theory Training (GTT) Program " at UoT.

Speaking on the occasion, the resource persons of the workshop, Khoso Saifullah and Hashim Kakar from Individual land Pakistan said the areas of expertise of Individual land include but are not limited to Media Development and Content Development, Monitoring and Evaluation of Youth Development, Peace Building and Community Resilience and Governance Reform and Capacity Buildings.

Sharing his feedback on the workshop, Dr. Ghulam Jan, Director ORIC thanked Khoso Saifullah and Hashim Kakar from (IL) for conducting a such useful training workshop for the students of UoT and engaging and training them on the practical approaches of the game theory concept which they read during their course of study.

Director ORIC also extended his gratitude to Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat, Dr. Jan Muhammad for his support and guidance in arranging this training workshop for the students that would help them gaining practical knowledge of their field.

While sharing their views, students said this training workshop was very useful and informative which would helpful them in developing skills in their personal and professional life.

At the end of the workshop, the certificates and shields were distributed among resource persons, organizers and participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turbat Media From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit ..

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit - Transneft

44 seconds ago
 Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees ext ..

Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees extended upto Dec 31, NA told

45 seconds ago
 3-day "Pakistan Music Festival" concluded

3-day "Pakistan Music Festival" concluded

46 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court issues written order on petit ..

Islamabad High Court issues written order on petition against appointment of VC ..

51 seconds ago
 US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter San ..

US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter Sanctions Enforcement on Russia - ..

5 minutes ago
 US to Propose UNSC Presidential Statement to Hold ..

US to Propose UNSC Presidential Statement to Hold DPRK Accountable for Missile T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.