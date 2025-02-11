Workshop On Global Environmental Challenges Held At SBBU
An international workshop on Global Environmental Challenges and the Role of Material Science was successfully held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) An international workshop on Global Environmental Challenges and the Role of Material Science was successfully held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University SBA.
The workshop was chaired by Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah. The workshop brought together renowned experts from around the world to discuss innovative solutions and advancements in material science to address pressing environmental concerns.
Eminent international scholars shared their insights, including Prof Dr Hussain Kara from Seluk university Konya Turkey, who highlighted the role of advanced materials in sustainable development, and Prof Dr Norman Faley from USA, who emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary research in tackling environmental issues.
Prof Dr Syed Tufail Hussain Shirazi also addressed the gathering, stressing the need for scientific collaboration in mitigating global environmental challenges.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah underscored the significance of material science innovations in addressing environmental concerns and encouraged researchers to contribute towards sustainable solutions.
The workshop concluded with a dynamic Q&A session, where students and faculty engaged with the speakers, reflecting on the crucial role of material science in shaping a greener and more sustainable future.
