UrduPoint.com

Workshop On Growing Trend Of Delivery By C- Section Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Workshop on growing trend of delivery by C- section held

Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology Multan Chapter and NMU Department of Gynecology organized a one-day workshop on childbirth by caesarean section or surgical procedure on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology Multan Chapter and NMU Department of Gynecology organized a one-day workshop on childbirth by caesarean section or surgical procedure on Tuesday.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf was the chief guest of the workshop. The workshop was attended by a large number of doctors from different hospitals of Multan Division including Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, NMU head of Gynecology Deptt, gave an awareness lecture on the increasing trend and rate of childbirth through caesarean section.

Later, Associate Professors Dr. Nabila Ataullah Khan, Dr. Atir Fayyaz, Dr. Rashida Arif, Dr. Ayesha Ozeema Tareen, Dr. Rabia Bhatti, Dr. Khadija Sattar shed light on various aspects of cesarean section.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, and other organizers of the workshop and said that this workshop would definitely help in reducing the rate of cesarean section and avoiding related complications.

Related Topics

Multan From

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 German anti-Covid app under fire for use in police ..

German anti-Covid app under fire for use in police probe

7 minutes ago
 UN raps Tunisia over arrest of ex-justice minister ..

UN raps Tunisia over arrest of ex-justice minister

7 minutes ago
 Consolidation of peace, stability in Afghanistan t ..

Consolidation of peace, stability in Afghanistan to help prevent possible exodus ..

7 minutes ago
 People reject PML-N's incompetent leaders: MNA

People reject PML-N's incompetent leaders: MNA

12 minutes ago
 Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling pet ..

Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.