Workshop on growing trend of delivery by C- section held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology Multan Chapter and NMU Department of Gynecology organized a one-day workshop on childbirth by caesarean section or surgical procedure on Tuesday.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf was the chief guest of the workshop. The workshop was attended by a large number of doctors from different hospitals of Multan Division including Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, NMU head of Gynecology Deptt, gave an awareness lecture on the increasing trend and rate of childbirth through caesarean section.

Later, Associate Professors Dr. Nabila Ataullah Khan, Dr. Atir Fayyaz, Dr. Rashida Arif, Dr. Ayesha Ozeema Tareen, Dr. Rabia Bhatti, Dr. Khadija Sattar shed light on various aspects of cesarean section.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, and other organizers of the workshop and said that this workshop would definitely help in reducing the rate of cesarean section and avoiding related complications.