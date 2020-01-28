The Inter Islamic Network on Information Technology (INIT) conducted the 3rd two-day international workshop on "ICTs for Development Mainstreaming the Marginalized Communities" here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Inter Islamic Network on Information Technology (INIT) conducted the 3rd two-day international workshop on "ICTs for Development Mainstreaming the Marginalized Communities" here on Tuesday.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, COMSATS University and UNESCO chair in ICT for Development, University of London.

The workshop can contribute towards diffusion of technologies for creating a positive impact on the marginalized communities.

The workshop started with an opening address from Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, IT Rector COMSATS University Islamabad/President INIT while addressing on the occasion stressed upon the need for data management technologies owing to the present day requirements.

The workshop steered away from conventional delivery models and divulged in an interactive manner to identify steps needed for the development of a sustainable policy for provision of simple, realistic and implementable technologies that could make a life changing difference for the marginalized community.

The workshop provided a participatory learning experience to the participants through presentations, panel discussion sessions and open floor discussions on the identified thematic areas.

The workshop was participated by around sixty participants, hailing from differentorganizations from all over the country.