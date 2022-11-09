Workshop on immigrants' rights held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :A day-long workshop was organized under the United Nations Organization (UNO) for immigrants' rights in Police Lines here on Wednesday.

Convener of a private NGO Imran Yousafzai informed about the objectives of workshop. Ghazala Mirza, a representative of NGO explained the rights of immigrants under national and international laws.

ASP Usman Aziz Mir and DSP Headquarters Abdul Rauf also participated in the training workshop.

On the occasion, DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that it was important for the police to get awareness from international laws.

Imran Yousaf Zaee said that allover the world police should be aware of the immigrants' rights. The purpose of workshop was much necessary so that every country's police could punish a foreign criminal accordingto the international immigrants law, he added.

Later, DPO distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.