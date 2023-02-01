Workshop on "Impact-based Forecasting held

UrduPoint.com

A workshop on "Impact-based Forecasting (IBF) and Anticipatory Action Planning" was organized by Pakistan Meteorological Department, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems for Asia and Africa (RIMES)

Experts and participants expressed that IBF and warnings are increasingly being used worldwide to communicate the risks and potential impacts of climate-related disasters to the end users, thus enabling anticipatory action planning and reducing the impacts of these disasters.

There is a growing understanding, need, and demand for providing scientifically accurate information for people to timely and efficiently respond to risk.

The workshop brought together researchers, providers and users of climate information, development practitioners, and decision-makers to review the current use of climate services and discuss the scope of IBF and anticipatory action planning in the country.

The chief guest, Idrees Mahsud, Member Disaster Risk Reduction at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) appreciated the contribution of FAO and RIMES to resilience building of Pakistan by partnering with the government departments.

He said there is a need to strengthen our forecasting capabilities, dissemination mechanisms, and creating an understanding of what forecast and warning means.

While sharing his thoughts at the inaugural session, Mehar Sahibzad Khan (Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department-PMD) said IBF and Anticipatory Action (AA) are emerging topics and there is a need for standardization of these approaches.

In this regard, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has been actively making progress from hazard-based forecasting (i.e. "what the weather will be"), to impact-based forecasting (i.e. "what the weather will do"). Currently, the IBF approach is being implemented in select districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of Punjab Agriculture Department and is expected to be refined and extended to other districts with the passage of time.

Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan thanked the participants for attending the workshop and urged upon the need of building strategic partnerships.

She reiterated that government has to act as champions in putting in place mechanisms such as Impact Based Forecasting and Anticipatory Action Planning to protect the community.

