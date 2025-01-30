Open Menu

Workshop On Implementation Of Mortality Surveillance System Concluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

The consultative workshop on implementation of the Mortality Surveillance System that was organized by Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Institute of Health (NIH) concluded here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The consultative workshop on implementation of the Mortality Surveillance System that was organized by Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Institute of Health (NIH) concluded here on Thursday.

The workshop was attended by health officials including Dr Saleem, In Charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance and representatives from relevant departments.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Saleem highlighted that KP is the first province to take concrete steps toward implementing the Mortality Surveillance Framework.

He stated that health facility-based mortality reporting would now be conducted through the Integrated Disease Surveillance system.

He emphasized that post COVID-19 era made this initiative essential as the causes of death during outbreaks often remain unclear or are significantly misrepresented. “This system will enable proper reporting of deaths in healthcare facilities and maintain an accurate record of their causes,” he explained.

It would also help assisting health department in making decisions for disease prevention and outbreak control, he said.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

16 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

6 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

6 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

6 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan