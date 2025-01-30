Workshop On Implementation Of Mortality Surveillance System Concluded
The consultative workshop on implementation of the Mortality Surveillance System that was organized by Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Institute of Health (NIH) concluded here on Thursday
The workshop was attended by health officials including Dr Saleem, In Charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance and representatives from relevant departments.
Addressing the workshop, Dr Saleem highlighted that KP is the first province to take concrete steps toward implementing the Mortality Surveillance Framework.
He stated that health facility-based mortality reporting would now be conducted through the Integrated Disease Surveillance system.
He emphasized that post COVID-19 era made this initiative essential as the causes of death during outbreaks often remain unclear or are significantly misrepresented. “This system will enable proper reporting of deaths in healthcare facilities and maintain an accurate record of their causes,” he explained.
It would also help assisting health department in making decisions for disease prevention and outbreak control, he said.
