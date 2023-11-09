Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 09:27 PM

A 4-day international workshop on improving agricultural productivity through mechanization concluded here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A 4-day international workshop on improving agricultural productivity through mechanization concluded here on Thursday.

According to a press release, the international workshop was arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

The workshop was aimed at promoting understanding of the latest technologies and measures for mechanization in agriculture, policies and frameworks to support mechanization on small farms.

Farm mechanization was viewed as a package of technology to ensure timely field operations, increased productivity, reduced crop losses and improved quality of grain or product.

The speakers addressing the closing ceremony of the event were of the viewpoint that it was timely to identify how agriculture can benefit from private and public support mechanisms to attain sustainable long-term growth.

Agricultural mechanization plays a strategic role in improving agricultural production and productivity in developing countries.

Addressing the event as guest of honor, Agriculture (field) Director General Engineer Ahmad Sohail said that government of Punjab is working on early solution of the issues like high number of taxes and duties to facilitate agricultural sector.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar lauded the role of APO in the development of Asia-pacific region and added it is time to revitalize commitment to achieve its vision of inclusive and innovation-led productivity growth in the region.

APO Tokyo, Japan Programme Officer Mr Toshinori Mitsunanga expressed his gratitude to the government for its efforts to continue the productivity movement and apprised the participants about the APO’s journey of success stories and major achievements in the region.

NPO CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry thanked guests and participants for their presence, adding that Agri mechanization has the potential to encourage youth to become involved in the sector and support small-scale growers.

More Stories From Pakistan