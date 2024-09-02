Workshop on Indigenous Flora held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A number of art enthusiasts participated in the "Printing the Land: A Monotype Workshop with Indigenous Flora," held on Monday at the National Art Gallery,

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The workshop, led by the renowned artist Iram Wani, was a resounding success, bringing together art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and aspiring printmakers for a day of creativity and exploration.

The workshop began with an introduction to monotype printing, where participants were introduced to the basics of this unique printmaking technique.

Iram Wani shared her expertise, guiding attendees through the process of creating one-of-a-kind prints using monotype plates and printing ink.

The highlight of the workshop was the innovative use of indigenous flora, where participants learned how to incorporate native plants into their printmaking to produce intricate textures and designs.

Throughout the session, attendees engaged in hands-on practice, experimenting with various techniques and exploring the endless possibilities of monotype printing.

Under the expert guidance of Iram Wani, participants were encouraged to push their creative boundaries and develop their own unique style.

The workshop received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants, who praised the interactive format and the opportunity to learn directly from an experienced artist like Iram Wani.

Many expressed their appreciation for the unique focus on using indigenous flora, which added a meaningful connection to the natural environment and inspired a deeper understanding of the relationship between art and nature.

A participant sharing his thoughts said, "I learned so much about printmaking in just one day, and the experience of using local plants to create art was truly inspiring. It was a great way to connect with nature and explore new creative techniques."

Iram Wani is a celebrated printmaker known for her innovative use of natural elements in her artwork.

Her exhibition, "Matrix of Life, Impressions and Iterations " currently on display at the PNCA till September 04, further explores themes of interconnectedness and the delicate balance of life, drawing on her profound connection with nature.

The PNCA is committed to promoting the arts and providing platforms for artists and art enthusiasts to learn, grow, and express themselves.

Following the success of this workshop, the PNCA looks forward to organizing more events that encourage creativity, environmental awareness, and cultural appreciation.