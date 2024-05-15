Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi

A two-day capacity-building workshop was held at the main campus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A two-day capacity-building workshop was held at the main campus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

The workshop is part of a broader initiative aimed at providing blended finance solutions, establishing key private sector, reported by private news channel.

The sessions covered critical topics such as innovative leadership, strategic innovation, scaling business models, financial strategies, sustainability integration, intellectual property strategy, and pitching for growth.

The workshop featured sessions by notable speakers including the Director of IBA CED, Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Assistant Resident Representative for Development Policy at UNDP, Ammara Durrani and Jafar Raza of JS Bank.