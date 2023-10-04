Workshop on job crafting held at UoS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Department of Psychology of the University of Sargodha (UoS)

organized a one-day workshop on "Job Crafting in a gendered perspective:

A tool for teacher's leadership" here on Wednesday.

The aim of workshop was to capacity building of teachers at higher academia.

Chairperson Department of Psychology Prof Dr Najma Iqbal Malik, Dr Hafsa

Jamshaid from National Textile University, Faisalabad and Dr Irsa Fatima

Makhdoom, Lecturer Department of Psychology were spokespersons for

the workshop.

Teachers from various departments of UOS, including education, psychology,

engineering college, social work as well as from Ambala College and Govt Graduate

College for women, Chandni Chowk participated in the workshop.

APP/rwm