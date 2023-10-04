Open Menu

Workshop On Job Crafting Held At UoS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Workshop on job crafting held at UoS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Department of Psychology of the University of Sargodha (UoS)

organized a one-day workshop on "Job Crafting in a gendered perspective:

A tool for teacher's leadership" here on Wednesday.

The aim of workshop was to capacity building of teachers at higher academia.

Chairperson Department of Psychology Prof Dr Najma Iqbal Malik, Dr Hafsa

Jamshaid from National Textile University, Faisalabad and Dr Irsa Fatima

Makhdoom, Lecturer Department of Psychology were spokespersons for

the workshop.

Teachers from various departments of UOS, including education, psychology,

engineering college, social work as well as from Ambala College and Govt Graduate

College for women, Chandni Chowk participated in the workshop.

APP/rwm

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Job Ambala Women University Of Sargodha Textile From Government

Recent Stories

PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

36 minutes ago
 Rs 69 bln money-laundering identified in 5 years: ..

Rs 69 bln money-laundering identified in 5 years: Senate body informed

17 minutes ago
 Chinese policy bank ups loan support for farmland ..

Chinese policy bank ups loan support for farmland cultivation

17 minutes ago
 World Bank forecasts Vietnam's economic growth at ..

World Bank forecasts Vietnam's economic growth at 4.7 pct in 2023

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 04 October 2023

17 minutes ago
 Climate change hits Pakistan's elderly population ..

Climate change hits Pakistan's elderly population most: George

17 minutes ago
Punjab doubles amount of subsidized wheat seed: Dr ..

Punjab doubles amount of subsidized wheat seed: Dr. Ishtiaq

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 1.04 against US Dollar

Rupee gains Rs 1.04 against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 European stock markets rise as US bond yields surg ..

European stock markets rise as US bond yields surge

6 minutes ago
 Markets fall on rate fears as bond yields rise

Markets fall on rate fears as bond yields rise

6 minutes ago
 Pope warns of 'irreversible' climate change, urges ..

Pope warns of 'irreversible' climate change, urges UN action

6 minutes ago
 ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan