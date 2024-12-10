Workshop on leadership starts at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha kicked off a two-day training workshop titled "Future-Ready Leadership".

The workshop aimed to equip administrative staff with essential leadership skills, enhance their capacity to drive organizational growth, and prepare them to navigate the challenges of a dynamic professional environment effectively.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor of UOS, who also served as a trainer during the workshop. In his opening remarks, he emphasized the importance of leadership in shaping organizational success and fostering growth. He stated, "Training is a blessing that improves skills, provides direction, and prepares leaders to evaluate and adapt to change effectively," adding that they are integral for personal and professional development.

Consultant HRDC, Khursheed Yousaf, highlighted the evolving nature of leadership in modern organizations. He stated that this training workshop is designed to empower administrative officers with the tools they need to meet these challenges head-on. Leadership is not just about authority; it is about influence, vision, and the ability to inspire others to achieve collective goals, he concluded.

On the first day, the workshop featured a panel of distinguished trainers, including Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, Principal CET, and Dr. Uzma Ashiq from the University of Punjab, Lahore. Their sessions focused on various aspects of leadership development, including strategic decision-making, change management, and fostering innovation in administrative roles.