Open Menu

Workshop On Leadership Starts At UoS

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Workshop on leadership starts at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha kicked off a two-day training workshop titled "Future-Ready Leadership".

The workshop aimed to equip administrative staff with essential leadership skills, enhance their capacity to drive organizational growth, and prepare them to navigate the challenges of a dynamic professional environment effectively.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor of UOS, who also served as a trainer during the workshop. In his opening remarks, he emphasized the importance of leadership in shaping organizational success and fostering growth. He stated, "Training is a blessing that improves skills, provides direction, and prepares leaders to evaluate and adapt to change effectively," adding that they are integral for personal and professional development.

Consultant HRDC, Khursheed Yousaf, highlighted the evolving nature of leadership in modern organizations. He stated that this training workshop is designed to empower administrative officers with the tools they need to meet these challenges head-on. Leadership is not just about authority; it is about influence, vision, and the ability to inspire others to achieve collective goals, he concluded.

On the first day, the workshop featured a panel of distinguished trainers, including Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, Principal CET, and Dr. Uzma Ashiq from the University of Punjab, Lahore. Their sessions focused on various aspects of leadership development, including strategic decision-making, change management, and fostering innovation in administrative roles.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab University Of Sargodha Event From

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

2 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

2 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

5 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

5 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

20 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

20 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan