Workshop On "Management Of Parthenium" Held At UAF

Sat 28th September 2019

FAISALABAD, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) -:The University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged a workshop on "Management of Parthenium" (a toxic weed) and took out a rally to create awareness about hazardous effects of this weed, on Friday.

Director Institute of Agriculture Extension and Rural Development Dr Khalid Mehmood while talking to participants said that parthenium is a toxic weed. It is damaging for human beings, animals and plants, and also responsible for the decline in 40 per cent of agricultural crops. This weed, which is known as 'Gaajar booti', is common along roadside, as well as agricultural fields.

Dr. Sher Muhammad said that the weed affects the production of crops as well as livestock and provokes health problems for humans.

Dr Naima Nawaz said it harms the wheat and the farmers must take the measures to eradicate it at the initial level.

Parthenium can be managed using a combination of methods including preventive, herbicides, biological, manual and mechanical.

Dr Babar Shahbaz said that Parthenium which is a native to subtropical North and South America is light green with branching stems, finely lobed leaves, and tap root.

