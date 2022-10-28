Workshop on 'Material Modeling & Simulation" concludes at UoM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) ::The first International Conference and 4th International Workshop on "Materials Modeling & Simulations" organized by the Center for Computational Materials Sciences, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan was concluded here on Friday at the University of Malakand.

The Director General, Directorate of Science & Technology, Sajid Hussain Shah was the guest of honour. The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof doctor Iftikhar Ahmad, VC Gomal University,Dera Ismial Khan, doctor Zahid Ali, Principal Organizer of the Conference, Department of Physics,UoM Prof Dr Rahmat Ali Khan, Dean of Sciences, UoM Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Dean of IT, UoM Prof Dr Arab Naz,Dean of Social Sciences, UoM faculty members and students attended the event.

The Director General, DoST Sajid Hussain Shah pledged to strengthen university-industry linkages to facilitate the researchers in novel materials synthesis.