Workshop on measles-rubella vaccination drive held

Thu 07th October 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, organised a training workshop regarding measles-rubella vaccination drive at a local hotel, here on Thursday.

A health department spokesman said that technical sessions were held on setting up of vaccination points, campaign strategy, vaccine administration, injection safety, waste disposal, reporting tools, responsibilities of different cadres, vaccine cold chain and logistics, and monitoring and implementation, etc.

He said that the district teams from Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Chakwal participated in the training.

Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan said that the 12-day campaign would start from Nov 15 and more than 46.6 million children between 9 months to 15 years would be administered MR vaccine.

He said children would be immunised against measles and rubella in schools and community centres during the campaign. WHO Technical officers Dr Imran Qureshi and Dr Nauman Khan imparted training to the participants.

