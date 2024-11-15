Workshop on "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" concludes

The four-day provincial workshop titled "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with National Institute of Health (NIH) concluded here on Friday.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to identify and prioritize potential risks resulting from natural and human-induced hazards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The four-day provincial workshop titled "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with National Institute of Health (NIH) concluded here on Friday.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to identify and prioritize potential risks resulting from natural and human-induced hazards.

The closing ceremony was attended by Director General (DG) Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Saleem as the Chief Guest. Additional Director General Health, Dr. Shahid Younis, officials of Public Health Department, representatives from health, home and tribal affairs, finance, agriculture, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, livestock and dairy development, information and public relations, food Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), local government, Bureau of Statistics, WHO, Fleming Fund and border management also attended the workshop.

During workshop participants collaborated to assess and prioritize risks arising from biological, natural, chemical and technological hazards.

Three specialized working groups were formed to develop hazard profiles and collect findings to prepare comprehensive report that would be submitted to provincial government for future planning and decision making.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Saleem highlighted the importance of multi-hazard risk assessments in enabling health department and other stakeholders to meet potential challenges.

He emphasized that the workshop's insights would strengthen interdepartmental collaboration and decision making process.

Certificates were also distributed among participants at end of closing ceremony.