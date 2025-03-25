Open Menu

Workshop On Nanotechnology At UET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Workshop on nanotechnology at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Faculty Development Program (FDP), UET Lahore, in collaboration with the Departments of Architecture and Chemistry Departments, successfully hosted a transformative one-day workshop on “Building the Future: Architecture Under STEM – Nanotechnology’s Impact on Sustainable Architecture.”

The event brought together experts, faculty members and students to explore the ground breaking role of nanotechnology in sustainable architecture.

The workshop featured plenary lectures followed by hands-on training in the Advanced Nanotechnology Research Lab (Chemistry Department) and DoT Research Lab (Architecture Department)—a true testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration in STEM.

The Vice Chancellor UET, in his closing remarks, congratulated Prof. Dr. Aneela Anwar, Incharge, Faculty Development Program, UET Lahore and Dr.

Quratulain Asghar, Acting Chair, Architecture Department, for organizing this impactful event. He emphasized that interdisciplinary research is the need of the hour, highlighting that nanotechnology in architecture is an emerging field with immense potential for sustainable and smart building solutions. He further stressed the importance of bridging gaps between disciplines and pushing the boundaries of innovation through interdisciplinary research in various fields.

Faculty members from UET Lahore, other prestigious universities, and enthusiastic students actively participated, making this event a resounding success. The session concluded with the distribution of certificates, reinforcing the commitment to continued interdisciplinary collaboration in shaping the future of sustainable architecture.

Recent Stories

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

16 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

1 hour ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan