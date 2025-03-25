Workshop On Nanotechnology At UET
Published March 25, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Faculty Development Program (FDP), UET Lahore, in collaboration with the Departments of Architecture and Chemistry Departments, successfully hosted a transformative one-day workshop on “Building the Future: Architecture Under STEM – Nanotechnology’s Impact on Sustainable Architecture.”
The event brought together experts, faculty members and students to explore the ground breaking role of nanotechnology in sustainable architecture.
The workshop featured plenary lectures followed by hands-on training in the Advanced Nanotechnology Research Lab (Chemistry Department) and DoT Research Lab (Architecture Department)—a true testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration in STEM.
The Vice Chancellor UET, in his closing remarks, congratulated Prof. Dr. Aneela Anwar, Incharge, Faculty Development Program, UET Lahore and Dr.
Quratulain Asghar, Acting Chair, Architecture Department, for organizing this impactful event. He emphasized that interdisciplinary research is the need of the hour, highlighting that nanotechnology in architecture is an emerging field with immense potential for sustainable and smart building solutions. He further stressed the importance of bridging gaps between disciplines and pushing the boundaries of innovation through interdisciplinary research in various fields.
Faculty members from UET Lahore, other prestigious universities, and enthusiastic students actively participated, making this event a resounding success. The session concluded with the distribution of certificates, reinforcing the commitment to continued interdisciplinary collaboration in shaping the future of sustainable architecture.
