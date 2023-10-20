Open Menu

Workshop On National Radiation Emergency Plan Concludes

A five-day national workshop on “National Radiation Emergency Plan (NREP) for Nuclear and Radiological Emergencies” organized by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) concluded on Friday

The workshop was inaugurated by Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Inaam Haider Malik, (HI M) on October 16.

The objective of the event was to gauge and enhance national resilience and preparedness in case of a potential nuclear or radiological emergency.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the coordination between the relevant stakeholders in the area of radiation emergency preparedness and response as per the NREP.

The workshop had participation from a diverse range of professionals, including disaster management authorities, district management authorities, medical professionals, government representatives, and first responders etc.

Muhammad Rehman, Member (Executive) PNRA expressed his gratitude to the participants, experts, and organizers for their enthusiastic participation at the closing ceremony and said that the workshop represented a significant milestone in the collective efforts of national organizations to ensure effective and timely response to nuclear and radiological emergencies.

He hoped that the knowledge and experience shared in the workshop would contribute to strengthening the national ability to effectively address potential nuclear or radiological emergencies.

He further emphasized that PNRA is committed to empowering communities and relevant national organizations with the necessary knowledge and tools required for effectively responding to nuclear or radiological emergencies so that the use of nuclear technology in Pakistan remains safe and secure.

More Stories From Pakistan