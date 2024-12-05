Open Menu

Workshop On Oil Fortification, Quality Assurance Concluded

Published December 05, 2024

Workshop on oil fortification, quality assurance concluded

The workshop organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with TechnoServe and the Millers for Nutrition (M4N) on Edible Oil Fortification and Quality Assurance concluded here on Thursday

The event that brought together approximately 35 millers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organized to enhance knowledge and skills of millers in edible oil fortification with a special focus on quality assurance, regulatory compliance and industry challenges.

The event that brought together approximately 35 millers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organized to enhance knowledge and skills of millers in edible oil fortification with a special focus on quality assurance, regulatory compliance and industry challenges.

The sessions was also attended by distinguished trainers, industry experts and food scientists from universities that highlighted best practices in fortification, quality standards and testing methodologies.

Fatima Shoaib Khan, Executive Member of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers' Association (PVMA) attended the event as Chief Guest. She expressed her commitment to support the edible oil industry and pledged full cooperation to Nutrition International to enhance industry standards and address micronutrient deficiencies.

She emphasized the critical role of fortified edible oil in reducing vitamin A and D deficiencies in Pakistan and encouraged millers to actively participate in initiatives led by international development partners like M4N.

The agenda of concluding day included informative sessions on objectives and approach of the Millers for Nutrition program, strategies to support millers and their products at both national and international levels and best practices for sample collection and testing to ensure the products meet standards set by the regulatory bodies.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by NI Provincial Manager Imtiaz Ali Shah followed by a certificate distribution ceremony.

