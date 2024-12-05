Workshop On Oil Fortification, Quality Assurance Concluded
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
The workshop organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with TechnoServe and the Millers for Nutrition (M4N) on Edible Oil Fortification and Quality Assurance concluded here on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The workshop organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with TechnoServe and the Millers for Nutrition (M4N) on Edible Oil Fortification and Quality Assurance concluded here on Thursday.
The event that brought together approximately 35 millers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organized to enhance knowledge and skills of millers in edible oil fortification with a special focus on quality assurance, regulatory compliance and industry challenges.
The sessions was also attended by distinguished trainers, industry experts and food scientists from universities that highlighted best practices in fortification, quality standards and testing methodologies.
Fatima Shoaib Khan, Executive Member of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers' Association (PVMA) attended the event as Chief Guest. She expressed her commitment to support the edible oil industry and pledged full cooperation to Nutrition International to enhance industry standards and address micronutrient deficiencies.
She emphasized the critical role of fortified edible oil in reducing vitamin A and D deficiencies in Pakistan and encouraged millers to actively participate in initiatives led by international development partners like M4N.
The agenda of concluding day included informative sessions on objectives and approach of the Millers for Nutrition program, strategies to support millers and their products at both national and international levels and best practices for sample collection and testing to ensure the products meet standards set by the regulatory bodies.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by NI Provincial Manager Imtiaz Ali Shah followed by a certificate distribution ceremony.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals7 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector9 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape10 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA10 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th10 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima17 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body17 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem17 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines17 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari27 minutes ago