Workshop on organic honey farming ends

The 17th National Training Workshop on ‘Organic Beekeeping Practices’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Zoology concluded here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The 17th National Training Workshop on ‘Organic Beekeeping Practices’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Zoology concluded here on Tuesday.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director Institute of Zoology Prof Dr Nabila Roohi, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, In-charge Beekeeper Research Garden Dr Abdul Majid Khan, bee farm administrators, researchers, faculty members and students attended the closing ceremony.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the process of learning should always continue. He said that the workshop would help the participants work in the practical field. He said that PU would continue to play a key role in the welfare projects of society despite of its limited resources.

Dr Nabila thanked the VC for cooperation in organizing the workshop.

She said that the workshop would promote the trend of entrepreneurship. She said that the aim of organizing the workshop was to enlighten local farmers, researchers and women with various aspects of beekeeping.

Dr Shakil Ahmed hoped that the workshop would give the participants an opportunity to introduce advancement in the methods of beekeeping. He said that it was necessary to organize such activities to increase the skills of students.

Dr Majid said that 31 participants including PU, University of Sialkot, Agriculture University Faisalabad and other universities participated in the 9-day workshop. Later, students who succeeded in the competitions of various activities organized during the training workshop were given cash prizes and awarded certificates of appreciation.