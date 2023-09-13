Workshop on organized at USKT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :A workshop on "Journals and Publications "was organized by Director Research and Publications Dr Ather Azeem at the University of Sialkot (USKT) for academic journals.

This session is a valuable initiative and opportunity for deans, directors and researchers.

Dr Ather Azeem shared detailed information how to craft research academic journalsaccording to their departments.

The session was concluded with the answering of quires of participants.