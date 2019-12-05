(@imziishan)

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Pakistan's truck art famous for its hand-painted intricate patterns and designs was introduced in France in a special workshop held at the Pakistan House in Paris.The workshop was hosted by the wife of Pakistan's Ambassador to France, Farrah Moin.

The guests which included French officials, members of association �Bienvenue France' and ladies of the diplomatic corps were given a detailed presentation about the truck art background and evolution in Pakistan.The participants were told that the truck art was not simply confined to decorate vehicles, but it was now being applied on variety of products such as handbags, shoes, clothes, decoration pieces and furniture.The participants took great interest in the workshop and the different articles, including a car decorated with truck art, which were also displayed on the sideline of the workshop.