Workshop On Patient Safety Kicks Off At PMC
Published August 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Quality Control Program (QCP) of Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Riphah International University (RIU) on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day workshop on “Understanding Quality of Care and Patient Safety Guidelines” at the RIU Peshawar Campus.
The workshop, scheduled from August 19–21, 2025, aims to strengthen compliance with regulatory frameworks and promote patient-centered care across affiliated hospitals.
The training sessions focus on aligning healthcare practices with national standards, including the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Regulations, Healthcare Commission (HCC) Guidelines, Blood Transfusion Authority protocols, and the Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP).
In his opening address, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, underscored the mission of achieving excellence through ethical values, professional competence, and community service.
He highlighted the Islamic perspective of quality healthcare, rooted in compassion and service to humanity.
Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Executive Director PMC, and Prof. Dr. Farzand Ali Jan stressed the importance of organizational development, sustainability, and service delivery in line with international best practices.
Dr. Maqsood Ali, Director QCP, emphasized the significance of standardization and strict compliance with HCC regulations.
He noted that all healthcare facilities are legally bound to operate under HCC rules to ensure patient safety and quality care.
He also discussed the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) and shared QCP’s ongoing efforts at PMC for continuous quality improvement. Dr Ambreen delivered a session on laboratory protocols.
The workshop was attended by senior academic leaders including Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati, Director RIU Peshawar Campus, and Prof Dr Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal PMC, along with representatives from all PMC-affiliated institutions.
