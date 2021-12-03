Workshop on philosophy and research concludes at Fatima Jinnah Women University

The fourth annual three-day workshop organized by the Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Applied Economics Research Center (AERC) Karachi on 'The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research' has been concluded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The fourth annual three-day workshop organized by the Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Applied Economics Research Center (AERC) Karachi on 'The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research' has been concluded.

In the inaugural session of the workshop Prof. Dr. Selim Raihan, Executive Director, South Asian Network on Economic Modeling, was the keynote speaker.

Dr. Bushra Yasmin, workshop coordinator, delivering the welcome address showed her profound gratitude to Prof. Dr. Selim Raihan for gracing the event as chief guest and also thanked the Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid and Director AERC, Prof. Dr. Samina Khalil for their support in making the workshop series sustainable and more dynamic.

While introducing the participants with the objective of this extensive workshop, Dr. Yasmin elaborated that the workshop was designed to include thought provoking lectures and building an in-depth understanding of various stages of data analysis, using a variety of specialized soft wares including SPSS and STATA.

Prof. Dr. Raihan delivered his keynote address on 'Quantitative Tools and Techniques in Research on International Trade'.

While highlighting the importance of quantitative research techniques with specific relevance for international trade, Dr. Raihan talked about the cutting edge issues of international trade and key approaches of economic modelling including Ex ante Vs Ex post, Econometric Vs Simulation and Partial Vs General equilibrium approaches.

He concluded his talk by stressing the understanding of the ToRs while doing any economic assessment as the choice of the model depends on the nature of the problem to investigate and also on the modeler's perception about the economy.

A training session on SPSS by Hamad Manzoor, Lecturer, Department of Economics, FJWU was also organized.