Workshop on 'Pioneering Digital Democracy' held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ), Institute of business Administration (IBA), Election Commission of Pakistan, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) joined forces to present a digital democracy workshop at the Ramada Hotel in Islamabad.

Titled "Digital Democracy," this visionary workshop aimed to empower journalists and media professionals in Pakistan with cutting-edge digital literacy and verification skills, particularly in the realm of election reporting.

Renowned media experts, fact-checking specialists, and seasoned journalists led engaging sessions and group discussions, delving into the complexities of election reporting, innovative digital tools for verification, and the vital role of media in fostering democratic processes.

This dynamic workshop convened journalists, media professionals, and experts to share insights, experiences, and best practices in digital democracy and election reporting, paving the way for a more informed and engaged citizenry in Pakistan.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in the ongoing quest to strengthen democratic institutions and promote a culture of transparency and accountability in Pakistan.

During digital democracy workshop, anchor and speaker Absa Komal emphasized the need for media literacy and fact-checking in combating misinformation and disinformation on social media during elections.

"During elections, social media is often plagued by misinformation and disinformation. To combat this, an awareness campaign should be launched to educate people about the dangers of false information. Artificial intelligence has played a significant role in various elections, and it's essential to ensure that accurate news reaches the public."

Absa Komal highlighted the difference between misinformation and disinformation, stressing that disinformation is the deliberate spread of false information, which is dangerous for democracy. She emphasized the importance of fact-checking to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In her address, Absa Komal also mentioned the challenges faced during recent elections, including fake audio recordings and videos circulating on social media, causing confusion among the public. She noted that internet shutdowns during elections also created problems, despite an increase in women and youth participation.

To address these issues, Absa Komal suggested that tv channels air daily segments on fact-checking and media literacy. She urged working journalists to avoid promoting any agenda and focus on fact-based reporting, highlighting Pakistan's significant challenges, including low literacy rates and the spread of misinformation.

"TV channels often prioritize ratings over awareness programs, but a 30-minute fact-checking program can make a difference. Truth is often overshadowed by falsehoods, and journalists face pressure to conform. The recent elections highlighted the need for accurate information and critical thinking."

In today's digital age, verifying the authenticity of news is crucial. As a responsible journalist, Fahad Malik, emphasize the importance of fact-checking using various tools.

1. *Reverse Image Search*: Use tools like Google Images or TinEye to verify the authenticity of images.

2. *Fact-Checking Websites*:PolitiFact to confirm the accuracy of news stories.

3. *Primary Sources*: Consult Primary sources, such as official documents, press releases, or eyewitness accounts, to verify information.

4. *Search Engines*: Employ specific search operators, like "Jill Biden" AND "Joe Biden" filetype:pdf, to find relevant and credible sources.

5. *IncvidVerify*: Leverage tools like IncvidVerify to verify the authenticity of videos and images.

6. *Cross-Checking*: Cross-check information across multiple reputable sources to ensure accuracy.

By incorporating these tools and techniques into your news verification process, you can ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information you share. Remember, fact-checking is essential in today's digital landscape.