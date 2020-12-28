Workshop on plagiarism for ICT Colleges concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A workshop on the important topic of "Plagiarism" was conducted by In-charge Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) for ICT Colleges and Focal Person of Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad, Assistant Professor, Dr. Asif Jamal.

The workshop was conducted at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, Islamabad.

The participants were the QEC focal persons from 19 colleges affiliated with QAU Islamabad.

Dr Asif Jamal, the resource person, highlighted important aspects related to the plagiarism.

He informed that as everybody knows that digital literature resources have been increasing worldwide and this rapid growth create possibilities of copy right violation and plagiarism.

There are different software are being used for the detection of Plagiarism - one of them is "Turnitin". This software is an essential tool to promote quality, originality and creativity in the academic and scientific work. " , he added.

The training workshop included rationale, brief overview of plagiarism and its objectives, basic criteria, common forms of plagiarism, plagiarism detection, avoiding plagiarism and inappropriate writing practices and use of the Turnitin software tools.

At present 19 Focal Persons of ICT Colleges have been provided with Turnitin accounts through Quaid-i-Azam University, Quality Enhancement Cell.

The Chairman Liaison Committee of ICT collages Professor Naeem Dar appreciated the initiatives of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to extend his efforts towards further strengthening the quality of BS and AD programs in affiliated collages.

Presently nineteen ICT colleges are affiliated with QAU for BS and Associate Degree Programs (ADP). Out of which, some colleges are offering two BS programs and others are offering four BS programs.

The participants took keen interest in the training and vowed to discourage all forms of plagiarism in their respective educational institutions.

They also suggested that such sort of informative workshops should be frequently organized to equip the faculty with modern knowledge and techniques.