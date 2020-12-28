UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Plagiarism For ICT Colleges Concluded

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Workshop on plagiarism for ICT Colleges concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A workshop on the important topic of "Plagiarism" was conducted by In-charge Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) for ICT Colleges and Focal Person of Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad, Assistant Professor, Dr. Asif Jamal.

The workshop was conducted at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, Islamabad.

The participants were the QEC focal persons from 19 colleges affiliated with QAU Islamabad.

Dr Asif Jamal, the resource person, highlighted important aspects related to the plagiarism.

He informed that as everybody knows that digital literature resources have been increasing worldwide and this rapid growth create possibilities of copy right violation and plagiarism.

There are different software are being used for the detection of Plagiarism - one of them is "Turnitin". This software is an essential tool to promote quality, originality and creativity in the academic and scientific work. " , he added.

The training workshop included rationale, brief overview of plagiarism and its objectives, basic criteria, common forms of plagiarism, plagiarism detection, avoiding plagiarism and inappropriate writing practices and use of the Turnitin software tools.

At present 19 Focal Persons of ICT Colleges have been provided with Turnitin accounts through Quaid-i-Azam University, Quality Enhancement Cell.

The Chairman Liaison Committee of ICT collages Professor Naeem Dar appreciated the initiatives of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to extend his efforts towards further strengthening the quality of BS and AD programs in affiliated collages.

Presently nineteen ICT colleges are affiliated with QAU for BS and Associate Degree Programs (ADP). Out of which, some colleges are offering two BS programs and others are offering four BS programs.

The participants took keen interest in the training and vowed to discourage all forms of plagiarism in their respective educational institutions.

They also suggested that such sort of informative workshops should be frequently organized to equip the faculty with modern knowledge and techniques.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muhammad Ali Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues an Emiri decree to form t ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

3 hours ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

4 hours ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.