Workshop On "Pneumonia And Diarrhea In Children "held

Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Workshop on

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A training workshop on "Modern Research about treatment of pneumonia and diarrhea in children" held here Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by the Health Authority Rawalpindi in collaboration with Punjab Health Department and UNICEF for doctors.

The workshop discussed in detail the prevention, safety and treatment of pneumonia and diarrhea.

District Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Waqar Ahmed and District Focal Person Fehmida Malik gave lectures in the workshop.

The workshop participants were instructed to diagnose and treat pneumonia and diarrhea according to WHO standards.

Renowned pediatricians across the district, family doctors and general practitioners of the city attended the workshop.

