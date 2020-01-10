Workshop on practical implementation of agricultural policy held

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A day long workshop on implementing agricultural policy in the province held here Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Services academy (KP-ASA) to sought suggestions in this regard.

The chief guest of the workshop was Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr while representatives of agriculture research, water management and soil conservation of KP Agriculture Department, UNFAO, Agricultural University and other relevant officials were participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture said the agriculture is most important sector and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has focused special attention for its uplift.

He said that various schemes have been initiated for the development of agriculture and vigorous steps are being taken for their timely completion.

He appreciated the suggestions forwarded by the experts in the workshop for implementation of the agriculture policy and said that department was striving for initiatives that would benefit the landowners, farmers and the common man.