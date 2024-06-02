Workshop on “Project Lifecycle Management for PPPs-Education” held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A three day Training Workshop on “Project Lifecycle Management for PPPs-Education” was organised by E&SED in collaboration with USAID’s Improving Girls Education Activity (IGEA) from May 31 to June 2 was held on Sunday.

Senior officials from E&SED, Finance department, Planning and Development department, Directorate of E&SED, ESEF and MAEF participated in the workshop.

The training content included various important components pertaining to Public Private Partnership in Education like PPP concepts of Project life cycle, Planning and development, Projection selection criteria, Project executing and monitoring, Project closure and post implementation etc.

The workshop also contained interactive group tasks and case studies to help participants better understand the Project Life cycle for PPPs in Education.

National PPP experts provided extensive training to the participants on the subject during the three days session. IGEA helped provide a conducive environment to the participants to give their open feedback in a participatory way on the possible challenges of upcoming PPP projects in E&SED.

The participants applauded the role of development partner for supporting the PPPs in education initiative which is new arena of development in Education Sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the education experts, PPPs in Education will bring prolific and far reaching outcomes in addressing the challenge of improving access for OOSC (Out-of-School-Children), enhancing Enrolment, improving learning outcomes and quality of delivery in education through effective management of Schools.

