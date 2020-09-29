Workshop on promoting peace at educational institutions held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A two-day awareness workshop on peace, advocacy, community engagement and promoting tolerance in the educational institutions was held at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

The workshop was organized by 'Shaoor' Foundation, Islamabad.

Executive Director of the foundation, Raja Shoaib said the organization has set three objectives, that were to build peace and eliminate extremism, democracy and good governance, women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Registrar SALU Mureed Hussain Ibopoto appreciated the role of 'Shaoor' foundation for raising such issues.

Director Media SALU Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari said 'Shaoor' foundation has been striving to maintain an efficient network of the partners of civil society and community leaders.

SSP Khairpur Amir Saud Magsi said the topic was mainly concerned to the law enforcement agencies and shared the plight of extremism in Waziristan.