UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Promoting Peace At Educational Institutions Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

Workshop on promoting peace at educational institutions held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A two-day awareness workshop on peace, advocacy, community engagement and promoting tolerance in the educational institutions was held at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

The workshop was organized by 'Shaoor' Foundation, Islamabad.

Executive Director of the foundation, Raja Shoaib said the organization has set three objectives, that were to build peace and eliminate extremism, democracy and good governance, women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Registrar SALU Mureed Hussain Ibopoto appreciated the role of 'Shaoor' foundation for raising such issues.

Director Media SALU Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari said 'Shaoor' foundation has been striving to maintain an efficient network of the partners of civil society and community leaders.

SSP Khairpur Amir Saud Magsi said the topic was mainly concerned to the law enforcement agencies and shared the plight of extremism in Waziristan.

Related Topics

Islamabad Democracy Civil Society Khairpur Saud Women Media

Recent Stories

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

3 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

47 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

1 hour ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

1 hour ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.