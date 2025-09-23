Workshop On Quality Enhancement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A two-day training workshop on the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) framework has commenced at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), organized by the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). The initiative aims to align the university’s academic practices with international standards and enhance the quality of education.
The Primary objective of the workshop is to implement globally recognized quality education models within the university system.
On the first day, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran delivered two insightful lectures. He drew comparisons between traditional teaching methods and outcome-based educational programs, emphasizing the importance of adopting purposeful and standards-aligned pedagogy in line with the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and global best practices.
In his second session, Dr. Kamran elaborated on modern trends in teaching and learning that focus on delivering clear, result-oriented, and sustainable education for students.
The third session featured Engineer Dr. Shahab Ahmed Niazi, Chairman of the Department of Electronics Engineering, who gave a detailed lecture on Bloom’s Taxonomy and its application in outcome-based education.
Professor Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, stated that the workshop—organized under the direction of the Vice Chancellor—aims to familiarize all deans and department heads with modern teaching methodologies and trends at the outset of the academic session, ensuring high-quality instruction across the campus.
Recent Stories
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expired pesticides seized in Multan4 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman4 minutes ago
-
Workshop on quality enhancement4 minutes ago
-
By-elections to be held in Sukkur district on September 2414 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident14 minutes ago
-
Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre24 minutes ago
-
Ahsan expresses grief over demise of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh24 minutes ago
-
Challan filed against Aleema Khan in Nov. 26 violent protest24 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Mental Health camp for cloudburst victims in Buner24 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador inaugurates buses gifted to IIUI24 minutes ago
-
PM’s Coordinator condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti34 minutes ago