Workshop on Research Methodology held in IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A one-day Workshop on Research Methodology in Social Sciences was organized in the Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) for the students of PhD and MPhil on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Department Prof Dr Aftab Gillani delivered the welcome address and discussed the Objectives of Workshop.

Women Development Centre Director Prof Dr Yasmin Roofi, Head of History Department Dr Samia Khalid and Dr Safdar Hussain from Department of Political Science were the speakers who highlighted various aspects of research methodology in the broader field of social sciences.

Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq presented shields to the guest speakers.