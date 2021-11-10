Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign' on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

In collaboration with UNICEF, the District Health Authority would organize a 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign' workshop at a local hotel on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :In collaboration with UNICEF, the District Health Authority would organize a 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign' workshop at a local hotel on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, besides UNICEF, World Health Organisation representatives and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, will speak on occasion.

District Focal person for anti-measles drive Dr Waqar Ahmed, while talking to APP, said that workshop would help create awareness regarding the importance of anti-measles injection for children between nine months to 15 years of age.

He said that under the drive being started from November 15, around 1556 mobile teams, 256 fixed points, and 328 medical officers would administer anti-measles/rubella injection to children between 9 months to 15 years of age. Dr Waqar informed that over 2.32 million children would be targeted during the drive in the entire district, including cantonment areas.

/395