Workshop on role of interfaith harmony, socio-economic uplift held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::A two-day workshop was held to discuss the role of interfaith harmony as well as the vitality of cultural diversity in promotion of socio-economic development of the society.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Institution of Peace Studies (PIPS) here on Sunday. Mostly, post graduate level students from different sects of minority were among the participants.

The first day session of the event was maintained by the resource persons Muhammad Aamir Rana and Mujtaba Rathor, the organizing figures of the PIPS to signify the phenomenon of harmony among the followers of different faiths of society.

The speakers underlined the subject as how the youth of the country could be realized on determining on tendencies in their minds towards religion and sect.

The speakers maintained that the diversity and prevailing cultures in the society were the virtual products of over the times interaction between human beings.

The resource person Yasir Pirzada urged youth to adopt critical thinking to understand the vitality of social and cultural diversity to establish their Primary identities on their religious and sectarian terms.

The documentary film aimed at to visualize a recent past mob attack on Hindu shrine in Karak town of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was also showed in the workshop.

The objective of the documentary filmed by Sabukh Syed was to ascertain the positive and negative aspects of investigative journalism.

The second day session held the modules of "Freedom of speech and expression" the resource persons Muhammad Aslam Awan, Gul Nokhez Akhtar and Ahmad Ali said that freedom of expression was the constitutional right of every citizen.