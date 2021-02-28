UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Role Of Interfaith Harmony, Socio-economic Uplift Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Workshop on role of interfaith harmony, socio-economic uplift held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::A two-day workshop was held to discuss the role of interfaith harmony as well as the vitality of cultural diversity in promotion of socio-economic development of the society.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Institution of Peace Studies (PIPS) here on Sunday. Mostly, post graduate level students from different sects of minority were among the participants.

The first day session of the event was maintained by the resource persons Muhammad Aamir Rana and Mujtaba Rathor, the organizing figures of the PIPS to signify the phenomenon of harmony among the followers of different faiths of society.

The speakers underlined the subject as how the youth of the country could be realized on determining on tendencies in their minds towards religion and sect.

The speakers maintained that the diversity and prevailing cultures in the society were the virtual products of over the times interaction between human beings.

The resource person Yasir Pirzada urged youth to adopt critical thinking to understand the vitality of social and cultural diversity to establish their Primary identities on their religious and sectarian terms.

The documentary film aimed at to visualize a recent past mob attack on Hindu shrine in Karak town of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was also showed in the workshop.

The objective of the documentary filmed by Sabukh Syed was to ascertain the positive and negative aspects of investigative journalism.

The second day session held the modules of "Freedom of speech and expression" the resource persons Muhammad Aslam Awan, Gul Nokhez Akhtar and Ahmad Ali said that freedom of expression was the constitutional right of every citizen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Film And Movies Minority Karak Sunday Post Event From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

11 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

2 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

2 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.